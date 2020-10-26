'Team effort:' Bucks, Brewers, Packers come together for PSA

All three of Wisconsin's major professional sports teams are teaming up in the fight against COVID-19.

The Bucks, Brewers and Packers are urging Wisconsinites to take the virus seriously.

"This is something we can all get behind," Bucks' Senior Vice President Alex Lasry said.

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Wisconsin, the Packers, sharing this PSA about stopping the spread of the virus.

It's the "Stop the COVID spread!" coalition's second public education announcement.

Advertisement

The Bucks and Brewers are also joining in in an effort to curb the spread of the virus.

"I think it's important that we're a part of it and we use our voice and say hey look this is getting out of control and we need to take this seriously," Lasry said.

The coalition includes more than 30 Wisconsin organizations reminding people to wear a mask, wash your hands and social distance.

"We want to get fans back in arenas, we want to get workers back in our stadiums, we got to stop the spread," he said.

Alex Lasry

The sports teams are reminding Wisconsinites that the fight against COVID is a team effort and the sooner people take those safety precautions to get Wisconsin's numbers down -- the quicker fans can get back to cheering them on in person.

"With this coalition, I think it's just bringing all these organizations together to further solidify and lend even more weight to that message and hopefully we're able to reach people," Lasry said.

if you'd like to watch the PSA in full, click here.