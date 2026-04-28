Teacher pay raises; Milwaukee Public Schools board approves increases

article

The Brief The Milwaukee Public Schools board approved a 1.5% raise in July and 1.13% in January for MTEA employees. The increases total a 2.63% base wage boost by January 2027 following bargaining and mediation. District leaders say the plan balances employee pay increases with maintaining a stable budget.



Milwaukee Public Schools employees represented by the Milwaukee Teachers Education Association (MTEA) will see a 2.63% base wage increase by early 2027 after board approval Tuesday, April 28.

What we know:

The Milwaukee Board of School Directors approved a 1.5% wage increase beginning in July 2026, followed by an additional 1.13% increase in January 2027.

District officials said the increases come after multiple bargaining sessions with the MTEA, including mediation through the Wisconsin Employment Relations Commission. A mediator declared an impasse Monday.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

MPS said it plans to seek board approval to extend the same wage increases to employees not represented by the union, consistent with past practice.

The district also continues negotiations with the Psychologists Association of the Milwaukee Public Schools.

Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS)

What they're saying:

Officials noted the base wage increases do not yet include "steps and lanes," which account for employee experience and education levels. District leaders say they expect to provide an update on those adjustments in the coming weeks.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"Tonight’s Board vote shows we value our employees and their commitment to our students while also building a budget that will help us restore the district’s fiscal standing," said superintendent Brenda Cassellius. "There were no easy decisions here, however, we are ultimately bringing employees to a full 2.63% increase by January while maintaining our obligation to present a balanced budget to the Board next month."

What's next:

The MPS administration plans to present its full 2026-27 budget proposal in early May.

Related article