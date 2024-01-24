Taycheedah prison murder; Trevor woman accused was 'hearing voices'

article

An inmate at the Taycheedah Correctional Institution said she stopped taking her medications, was hearing voices and killed her cellmate because she thought the victim was using her toothbrush to scrub the toilet, according to the criminal complaint.

Taylor Sanchez of Trevor was charged Tuesday, Jan. 23 with first-degree intentional homicide for the July 19, 2023 murder of Cindy Schulz-Juedes.

According to the criminal complaint, staff responded to cell 410, where Schulz-Juedes, 68, was found in a pool of blood. Only her and Sanchez were in the cell. A prison sergeant asked Sanchez what happened, and she said "I was hearing voices telling me to kill her," the complaint states.

Cindy Schulz-Juedes (Photo courtesy Marathon County Sheriff's Office)

Investigators also reviewed the recording of call Sanchez made to her mother after the incident.

"At 3:55 mom asks Taylor, "What happened, why did you beat somebody up"? Taylor says, "Um, I don't know". She adds, "I stopped taking my meds and I started hearing voices again." Taylor adds, "I thought she was using my toothbrush to scrub the toilet" and says, "I thought she was using my stuff to wipe the floor with and I thought she was messing with me." Sanchez’s mom responded is, "Oh, God!"," the complaint states.

According to the autopsy, Schulz-Juedes had "skull fractures too numerous to count," along with 34 rib fractures, bruises on arms, chest and abdomen, and other injuries, the complaint states.

Sanchez has been moved from Taycheedah to a supervised living facility, Department of Corrections records show.

Schulz-Juedes was convicted in Marathon County of her husband's 2006 murder in October 2021. In June 2022, she was sentenced to life without the eligibility of parole.