Tanker truck carrying thousands of gallons of flammable liquid overturns in Caledonia

CALEDONIA -- The Village of Caledonia Police Department said a tanker truck carrying "very flammable liquid" overturned on County Highway V between County Highway G and Seven Mile Road on Friday, July 10.



A Facebook post says a half-mile radius of the crash was evacuated for safety reasons. With assistance from the South Shore HazMat team, most of the product was pumped off and onto another truck, though thousands of gallons -- weighing roughly 8,000 pounds -- of the liquid remained in the overturned tanker as of 9 p.m.



The Caledonia Fire Department on Facebook said that an estimated 10 gallons of the liquid leaked into the soil. Due to the risk of fractures in the tank, the vehicle cannot be uprighted until the remaining liquid is removed. However, the fire department said, crews could not get the tanker into the position necessary to remove that liquid.