Tacoma police cruiser strikes pedestrian while responding to street racing incident

A Tacoma police cruiser struck a pedestrian Saturday night after responding to a reported street racing incident in the South 900 Block of Pacific Avenue.

Tacoma police spokeswoman Wendy Haddow said the agency started receiving calls at 6:19 p.m. that a car was driving erratically and there were reports of street racing in the area.

The officer arrived on scene and called for the crowd to disperse, she said. People in the crowd surrounded the cruiser, according to Haddow, and began hitting the vehicle.

The officer drove forward and struck a person in the crowd, she said. That person was taken to a local hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, Tacoma Assistant Chief Alex Wilsie said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.