Sweets for your sweetheart at Freese’s Candy Shoppe

Sweets are always a good way to make your special person smile. Brian Kramp is at Freese’s Candy Shoppe in West Allis with toffees, truffles and turtles that will satisfy the entire family.
Valentine's Day treats from Freese's Candy Shoppe
Brian Kramp is at Freese’s Candy Shoppe in West Allis with toffees, truffles and turtles that will satisfy the entire family.
The staff at Children’s Wisconsin is always trying to find ways to make their patients’ stay as comfortable as possible. Recently they’ve introduced a new gadget that might make traveling around the hospital a bit more fun.
As severe winter storms continue to move through the country, the American Red Cross asks members of the community to schedule the earliest-available blood or platelet donation appointments in their area once it is safe to give.