Sweet way to celebrate International Nacho Day

Friday is International Nacho Day and Debbie Crave of Crave Bros. joins FOX6 WakeUp with a recipe for dessert nachos.

Recipe:  

Dip Ingredients

·     1-8oz container Crave Brothers Mascarpone Cheese

·     3 Tbsp. honey

·     1/8 tsp. cinnamon

·     ¼ tsp. vanilla extract

·     1 tsp. lemon zest

Nacho Ingredients

·     8-6-inch flour tortillas

·     2 Tbsp. melted butter

·     1 cup sugar

·     2 tsp. cinnamon

(mix sugar and cinnamon and reserve 2 Tbsp. for garnish)

·     1 cup strawberries, sliced

·     1 cup blueberries

·     2 Tbsp. mint, chopped

·     4 Tbsp. chocolate syrup

Preparation

Pre-heat oven to 400° degrees F. Mix all dip ingredients together in a small bowl and place in the fridge to chill until firm.

Cut tortillas into 8 triangles each; place in a large bowl and cover with butter and toss. Top with cinnamon sugar and toss until evenly coated.

Place batches of single-layered chips on a large baking sheet and bake for 8-10 minutes.

After baking, arrange chips on a platter around the dip. Place fresh fruit and mint all over the chips, garnishing by drizzling chocolate syrup across the chips and sprinkle with reserved cinnamon sugar.