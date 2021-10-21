Sweet way to celebrate International Nacho Day
Friday is International Nacho Day and Debbie Crave of Crave Bros. joins FOX6 WakeUp with a recipe for dessert nachos.
Recipe:
Dip Ingredients
· 1-8oz container Crave Brothers Mascarpone Cheese
· 3 Tbsp. honey
· 1/8 tsp. cinnamon
· ¼ tsp. vanilla extract
· 1 tsp. lemon zest
Nacho Ingredients
· 8-6-inch flour tortillas
· 2 Tbsp. melted butter
· 1 cup sugar
· 2 tsp. cinnamon
(mix sugar and cinnamon and reserve 2 Tbsp. for garnish)
· 1 cup strawberries, sliced
· 1 cup blueberries
· 2 Tbsp. mint, chopped
· 4 Tbsp. chocolate syrup
Preparation
Pre-heat oven to 400° degrees F. Mix all dip ingredients together in a small bowl and place in the fridge to chill until firm.
Cut tortillas into 8 triangles each; place in a large bowl and cover with butter and toss. Top with cinnamon sugar and toss until evenly coated.
Place batches of single-layered chips on a large baking sheet and bake for 8-10 minutes.
After baking, arrange chips on a platter around the dip. Place fresh fruit and mint all over the chips, garnishing by drizzling chocolate syrup across the chips and sprinkle with reserved cinnamon sugar.