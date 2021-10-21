Sweet way to celebrate International Nacho Day

Friday is International Nacho Day and Debbie Crave of Crave Bros. joins FOX6 WakeUp with a recipe for dessert nachos.

Recipe:

Dip Ingredients

· 1-8oz container Crave Brothers Mascarpone Cheese

· 3 Tbsp. honey

· 1/8 tsp. cinnamon

· ¼ tsp. vanilla extract

· 1 tsp. lemon zest

Nacho Ingredients

· 8-6-inch flour tortillas

· 2 Tbsp. melted butter

· 1 cup sugar

· 2 tsp. cinnamon

(mix sugar and cinnamon and reserve 2 Tbsp. for garnish)

· 1 cup strawberries, sliced

· 1 cup blueberries

· 2 Tbsp. mint, chopped

· 4 Tbsp. chocolate syrup

Preparation

Pre-heat oven to 400° degrees F. Mix all dip ingredients together in a small bowl and place in the fridge to chill until firm.

Cut tortillas into 8 triangles each; place in a large bowl and cover with butter and toss. Top with cinnamon sugar and toss until evenly coated.

Place batches of single-layered chips on a large baking sheet and bake for 8-10 minutes.

Advertisement

After baking, arrange chips on a platter around the dip. Place fresh fruit and mint all over the chips, garnishing by drizzling chocolate syrup across the chips and sprinkle with reserved cinnamon sugar.