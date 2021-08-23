Suspects wanted in North Avenue shooting

article

Police are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying and locating suspects wanted in a shooting that happened near 49th and North on Wednesday, July 28 around 2:30 a.m.

Suspect #1 is described as an African American male, 16-20 years old, 5'7"-5'10" with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, Gucci belt buckle, black pants with a white strip down the sides, and black shoes. He was armed with a gun.

Suspect #2 is described as an African American male, 16-20 years old, 5'7" - 5'10" with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a white jacket, black pants, and black shoes. He was armed with a gun.

The suspects fired shots subsequently striking a victim and fled.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.

