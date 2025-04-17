Expand / Collapse search

Suspected gang members arrested in Grafton; 7 in custody

Published  April 17, 2025 9:10pm CDT
Suspected gang members arrested in Grafton

The Grafton Police Department said seven suspected members of the Florida-based "Felony Lane Gang" were arrested on Tuesday, April 15.

GRAFTON, Wis. - Several members believed to be part of a notable gang were arrested in Grafton this week.

What we know:

The Grafton Police Department said seven suspected members of the Florida-based "Felony Lane Gang" were arrested on Tuesday, April 15.

A license plate-reading camera alerted police about a stolen rental car around 1:20 p.m. on Tuesday. Officers found a BMW, along with another vehicle traveling in tandem, and seven people at a Goodwill in the area of 7th and Wisconsin Avenue.

Grafton Police Chief Jeff Caponera said the crew is known for thefts across the country.

"It had it in the system that this vehicle was associated with FLG, the Felony Lane Gang," Caponera said. "They steal IDs, they steal credit cards, they steal checks, they forge the checks and immediately go and use them."

Three of the people arrested – Christina Canty, Lacey Smith and Devonte Walkes – were charged and went before a judge in an Ozaukee County courtroom on Thursday, April 17.

Dig deeper:

Prosecutors say the group had a stolen ID and checks.

A criminal complaint explains squad video captured Canty trying to hide them. Officers say they later found the stolen items concealed inside her body.

Police say they stopped the crew before they did any damage, and they have a message for anyone else who may have followed.

"Stay out of Grafton because you’re going to get caught," Caponera said.

What's next:

All three of the people charged remain in the Ozaukee County Jail. They face different charges from identity theft, possession of drugs and retail theft.

The other accused people's names are being withheld until they have been formally charged by the Ozaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Grafton Police Department. 

Crime and Public SafetyGraftonNews