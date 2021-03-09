Suspect sought in burglary near 9th and Greenfield: MPD

article

The Milwaukee Police Department has requested the public's help locating a suspect involved in a Tuesday, March 9 burglary.

Police said the suspect forced entry into a business near 9th and Greenfield and took property around 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

The suspect is described as a white man, 30-35 years old with a full beard. He was wearing a black jacket, black pants, gray-and-yellow Packers cap and white shoes.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact MPD at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.