Suspect hits Rock County deputy in head-on crash

A Janesville man was arrested after he allegedly led law enforcement on a wrong-way pursuit – ultimately striking a deputy's squad car head-on.

According to the Rock County Sheriff's Office, the incidents began around 6:50 p.m. on March 29. Janesville police were investigating an incident in which the suspect fled a scene.

A short police chase was terminated near State Highway 26 and U.S. Highway 14. At the time, there was a Rock County deputy roughly two miles away on State Highway 26 near McCormick who saw the suspect's vehicle drive around their squad before continuing down the highway while driving on the wrong side of the road.

The deputy tried to stop the suspect, officials said, but he kept driving the wrong way and did not slow down. The suspect was driving northbound in the southbound lanes when he allegedly turned around and began driving southbound in the northbound lanes – ultimately crashing into the deputy's squad head-on.

After the crash, the suspect – since identified as a 39-year-old Janesville man – fled the scene on foot. He was later located and taken into custody.

The deputy was taken to the hospital for treatment and released. No other vehicles were involved.

The Wisconsin State Patrol will be investigating the crash.

