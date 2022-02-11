Super Bowl pizza dip

Are you ready for the big game? Super Bowl parties mean lots of good food and fun.

Jeralyn Braun from the Metal Ware Corporation joins FOX6 WakeUp with a pizza dip that's sure to please.

Ingredients:

16 oz softened cream cheese

5 cups shredded cheese, Italian blend

4 teaspoons of Italian herb seasoning

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 ½ cup pizza sauce

Pepperoni slices

2/3 cup of cooked sausage

6-8 tablespoons of chopped bell pepper

6-8 tablespoons of sliced black olives

1 large onion chopped (optional)

Instructions:



