Expand / Collapse search

Sun Prairie police investigate fatal shooting of couple

By AP author
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
Associated Press

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. - Sun Prairie police are investigating the deaths of a couple found dead of gunshot wounds in their home.

Lt. Ryan Cox said the man's gunshot wounds are believed to have been self-inflicted. But, Cox would not say whether the woman's injuries were self-inflicted or whether the deaths are being investigated as a murder-suicide.

The man was 35 and the woman was 37. Their bodies were found Wednesday evening when officers went to the home to check on their welfare.

Neighbors in the Prairie Lakes development said the two bodies were removed from the home Thursday morning. Neighbor Justin Schroeder says the couple had been living in the home for about a year, the State Journal reported.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office, state Crime Lab, State Patrol and the state Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation assisted Sun Prairie police.

Milwaukee pharmacist gives COVID vaccine to mom, grandma
slideshow

Milwaukee pharmacist gives COVID vaccine to mom, grandma

A Milwaukee pharmacist got the opportunity to vaccinate her own family.

Milwaukee Archdiocese sues Wisconsin over prisoner visit restrictions
slideshow

Milwaukee Archdiocese sues Wisconsin over prisoner visit restrictions

The Archdiocese of Milwaukee filed a lawsuit Friday demanding state corrections officials relax COVID-19 protocols and allow ministers to visit inmates.

Milwaukee Water Works potential staff shortage due to budget woes

More than 150 employees are expected to leave over the next few years.