America 250: Summerfest wraps up its season on the Fourth of July
MILWAUKEE - Thousands came out for the final day of Summerfest on Saturday night. But while many waved goodbye to the festival, people also waved flags for the 250th Fourth of July celebrations.
"I'm just feeling fantastic, it's a wonderful day," said Antonette Rutter, who was visiting Summerfest for the first time.
The main attractions include the music, the food, and of course, the fireworks. But at the center of the celebration, a special salute to the country.
"Hope that the fireworks are going to be as great as this 250th birthday deserves," Dan Skryd, a Summerfest attendee, said.
In addition to the regular Summerfest staples, this year's festival goers got a chance to express how much the country means to them by leaving video messages inside the American 250: Our American Story trailer.
"Awesomeness, pride, and hopefully another 250 years of success, being an American, and being respectful to the rest of the world," Skryd said. "God bless America, love Summerfest, love Wisconsin, Milwaukee."
The Source: FOX6 News interviewed the people in this story.