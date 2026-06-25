The Brief Summerfest fans can enjoy more than music and food with watersport rentals. FOX6 spotted T-Mobile stage headliner Tucker Wetmore on a paddle boat before his show. Rentals are for 30 minutes.



There is something for everyone at Summerfest – not just music and food.

Watersport rentals

What they're saying:

FOX6 News was on the water right along the festival grounds near the T-Mobile Stage, where people can hitch a ride on a boat, get in a kayak or ride a hydro bike.

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Those options are all available through Forward Outdoor. FOX6 even caught T-Mobile Stage headliner Tucker Wetmore out on a paddle boat doing a little fishing and relaxing before his big show Thursday night. The owner of the business said he just wanted people to enjoy the outdoors – and for some first-timers, it was a hit.

Paddleboat rentals at Summerfest

"You can actually hear a number of different stages and bands and depending on where you are on the water, you might even be able to catch your favorite artist," said Kurt Baehmann of Forward Outdoor.

"It’s a good experience to have different things, not just food and rides, it’s just something different overall," said Heaven Cobb of Milwaukee.

What you can do:

It's $12 for those 12 and up and $8 for the younger kids. Individuals could stay out there for 30 minutes, and that was plenty of time to take in music from a few different stages.

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