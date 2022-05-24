Summerfest unveils new food, drinks, merch

article

Summerfest officials revealed the new food and beverage lineup that will be available at the 2022 festival, along with this year’s Summerfest merchandise line, at a preview event Tuesday, May 24.

New food vendors are Cedar Crest Frozen Custard and Sorbet, El Hefe Mexican Grill, La Masa Empanada Bar, Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria, Pete’s Pops and Toro Tacos & Bowls.

The nine days of Summerfest will feature a wide variety of local festival food, including these new items:

Bobalou Stuffed Gourmet Pretzels and Soft Frozen Lemonade – Minute Maid Soft Frozen Lemonade and Minute Maid Soft Frozen Cherry Limeade

Bottle House Forty-Two – Funky Chicken and Korean Dog

Cedar Crest Frozen Custard and Sorbet – assorted flavors of frozen custard and sorbet

Cousins Subs – Cheese Curds, Blue Jazzberry Shake, and East Coast Steak Philly

El Hefe Mexican Grill – Pollo Asado

Klement’s Sausage and Beer Garden – German Nachos with Grilled Klement’s Traditional Bratwurst

La Masa Empanada Bar – La Masa Empanada Trio

Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria – Deep Dish Pizza, 3-Cheese Bread, Carol’s Chocolate Chip Cookies

Pete’s Pops – Key Lime Pie and Salted Watermelon flavors

Pizza Man – Fried Brussels Sprouts

Saz’s Express (North Gate Location Only) – Classic Fried Chicken Sandwich and Fried Thai Chicken Sandwich

Sil’s Mini Donuts – Strawberry Manilow Smoothie and Give Peach A Chance Smoothie

Toro Tacos & Bowls – Esquite Ramen

Fazio’s Gourmet Popcorn – Summerfest Popcorn

New beverages were also announced and include bubly weekend ready mocktail, and bubly hay bay hay mocktail, Central Standard Door County Cherry Vodka Lemonade, Mountain Dew Spark, and Topo Chico Tangy Lemon Lime.

For the full list of food and beverage options available during Summerfest, including vegan and vegetarian options, visit Summerfest.com.