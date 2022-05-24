Summerfest unveils new food, drinks, merch
MILWAUKEE - Summerfest officials revealed the new food and beverage lineup that will be available at the 2022 festival, along with this year’s Summerfest merchandise line, at a preview event Tuesday, May 24.
New food vendors are Cedar Crest Frozen Custard and Sorbet, El Hefe Mexican Grill, La Masa Empanada Bar, Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria, Pete’s Pops and Toro Tacos & Bowls.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
The nine days of Summerfest will feature a wide variety of local festival food, including these new items:
- Bobalou Stuffed Gourmet Pretzels and Soft Frozen Lemonade – Minute Maid Soft Frozen Lemonade and Minute Maid Soft Frozen Cherry Limeade
- Bottle House Forty-Two – Funky Chicken and Korean Dog
- Cedar Crest Frozen Custard and Sorbet – assorted flavors of frozen custard and sorbet
- Cousins Subs – Cheese Curds, Blue Jazzberry Shake, and East Coast Steak Philly
- El Hefe Mexican Grill – Pollo Asado
- Klement’s Sausage and Beer Garden – German Nachos with Grilled Klement’s Traditional Bratwurst
- La Masa Empanada Bar – La Masa Empanada Trio
- Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria – Deep Dish Pizza, 3-Cheese Bread, Carol’s Chocolate Chip Cookies
- Pete’s Pops – Key Lime Pie and Salted Watermelon flavors
- Pizza Man – Fried Brussels Sprouts
- Saz’s Express (North Gate Location Only) – Classic Fried Chicken Sandwich and Fried Thai Chicken Sandwich
- Sil’s Mini Donuts – Strawberry Manilow Smoothie and Give Peach A Chance Smoothie
- Toro Tacos & Bowls – Esquite Ramen
- Fazio’s Gourmet Popcorn – Summerfest Popcorn
New beverages were also announced and include bubly weekend ready mocktail, and bubly hay bay hay mocktail, Central Standard Door County Cherry Vodka Lemonade, Mountain Dew Spark, and Topo Chico Tangy Lemon Lime.
Advertisement
For the full list of food and beverage options available during Summerfest, including vegan and vegetarian options, visit Summerfest.com.