Summerfest headliner; Ne-Yo on July 8

It has been announced that Ne-Yo will take the stage with Miller Lite at Summerfest's BMO Pavilion on Saturday, July 8. This is the last headlining artist to be announced at the BMO Pavilion during Summerfest.

Tickets for reserved seating will go on sale Friday, April 14, at 10:00 a.m. via Summerfest.com, Ticketmaster.com, or in person at the Summerfest Box Office, and includes admission to Summerfest the day of the performance.

During Summerfest, concerts at the BMO Pavilion will once again offer seating options for all evening headlining performances, giving fans the choice of reserved seats available for purchase or free general admission seating on a first-come, first-served basis.

