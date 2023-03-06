Summerfest headliner; Lauren Daigle on July 6

article

Summerfest announced Monday, March 6 that Lauren Daigle will headline for the BMO Pavilion with Miller Lite on Thursday, July 6. This is the sixth of nine headlining artists to be announced at the BMO Pavilion during Summerfest.

Tickets for reserved seating will go on sale this Friday, March 10 at 10 a.m. via Summerfest.com, Ticketmaster.com, or in person at the Summerfestt Box Office, and includes admission to Summerfest the day of the performance.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

For more information visit Summerfest.com.