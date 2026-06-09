Summerfest, FuzzPop unveil immersive Radiant Echoes art installation

The Brief Summerfest and FuzzPop Workshop are partnering for a third year on an interactive art installation called "Radiant Echoes." The 25-foot installation will feature more than 1,000 custom sculptural flora and more than 20 hidden faces. FuzzPop Workshop is collaborating with UWM’s Peck School of the Arts and Wild Space Dance Company for the project.



Summerfest’s partnership with FuzzPop Workshop is returning for a third year, with the artists behind this year’s installation saying it is bigger, bolder and more immersive than before.

What we know:

The new installation, called "Radiant Echoes," will be located at the north end of the Summerfest grounds between the Uline Warehouse and T-Mobile stages.

FuzzPop Workshop unveiled a portion of the massive, 25-foot interactive art installation ahead of the festival. The installation features more than 1,000 custom sculptural flora and is described as a monument of sound and light created by the community.

What they're saying:

"I see it as a big celebration," Daniel Murray, founder and artistic director, said. "We wanted to create something that was interactive, light, sound really to play into Summerfest as this communal gathering."

John Kowalczyk, FuzzPop Workshop’s creative director, said the partnership with Summerfest has continued to grow each year.

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"It’s a total honor to be invited back by Summerfest," he said. "This partnership has meant so much to us and every year. We do want to level up."

Murray said the installation will allow visitors to interact with light and sound.

"There are interactive elements where you can make music, or modulate different parts of the sound," Murray said.

Kowalczyk said the installation is meant to spread music and a little weirdness.

"What I’m thinking about are these kind of giant, ancient spirits or beings or ecosystems emerging from the grounds of Summerfest returning to their kind of ritual party rave site for a festival this year," Kowalczyk said.

FuzzPop Workshop said the installation will also include multiple dance performances throughout Summerfest.

"We’re working with Wild Space Dance Company to do a dance performance and live music performance," Kowalczyk said.

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FuzzPop is also collaborating with the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee’s Peck School of the Arts on a smartphone-based augmented reality component developed by faculty and students.

"We get to work with over 20 artists on this piece, we worked with a class of UWM students to create an augmented reality experience," Kowalczyk said.

Dig deeper:

The installation will include more than 20 hidden faces embedded throughout the artwork.

Radiant Echoes will be available during all three weekends of Summerfest and is included with admission.