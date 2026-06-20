The Brief Summerfest wrapped up its first weekend Saturday with headliner Carin León. The festival's first regional Mexican music artist drew fans from other states. Organizers said acts, like León, drive more than $160 million in tourism.



Summerfest wrapped up its first weekend Saturday with headliner Carin León, who organizers said is the first regional Mexican music artist to hit the stage.

Out-of-town draw

What they're saying:

The performer drew visitors to the festival from Chicago to Michigan.

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"I love the experience, it's really cool," Gigi Acosta, who traveled from Chicago, said. "We love it, it's so much fun here."

Folks flocked into Henry Maier Festival Park to take part in the fun.

Summerfest 2026

"He puts on a great show," said Karina Rodriguez, who came from Chicago with her family.

"Five hours, to me, is really nothing to come see him," said Tracey Solis, who along with Filberto Solís, traveled from Michigan.

Tourism in Milwaukee

Big picture view:

It is an impact Summerfest leaders said will have a greater impact on the city.

"We drive over $160 million in tourism to this economy," Jerrod Woods, senior director of marketing for Summerfest, said. "Carin is another huge aspect of that to help bring all the tourism to the city."

Carin León

Woods said León's performance is an example of the diverse number of artists they want to keep bringing to the festival.

"The amount of people and outpour that you receive, like, ‘thank you for bringing such an incredible artist,' like Carin León, who represents the Latin community not only here in Milwaukee but around the region," Woods said.

It's what brought new visitors, like the Rodriguez family, to Milwaukee.

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"We brought my mom because she's a super fan," said Karina Rodriguez. "She loves him, and this is our first time at Summerfest."

Acosta even made a poster hoping to get her favorite artist's attention.

"I love you Carin León," she said as she blew a kiss.

What's next:

Organizers said Saturday's show is another example of giving people what they want. They told FOX6 News that they are already planning for 2027.