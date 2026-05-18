Summerfest, Aurora Health Care hosting 'Rock On to Wellness'

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The Brief You can get a free Summerfest general admission ticket by taking part in the free ‘Rock On to Wellness’ workout event. It'll take place at Urban Park on Saturday, June 13. You can register for the event online.



Summerfest and Aurora Health Care are welcoming the community to Rock On to Wellness, a free workout event on Saturday, June 13 at Urban Park.

Rock On to Wellness

What we know:

Every attendee will get a free one-day general admission ticket to Summerfest 2026 and their choice of a free sweat towel, resistance band for at-home workouts, fanny pack, or massage and recovery kit, while supplies last.

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The wellness event will feature the following:

A full-body workout led by Orangetheory Fitness

A yoga and meditation session with Aurora Health Care

Live music from DJ Shawna

Food and beverage samples include self-serve hot coffee and refresher samples from Dunkin’, dip samples from Good Foods, fresh fruit from Pick ‘n Save, wellness shots from Baya Bar, protein-packed dips and sauces from Original Protein Co., and complimentary Aquafina water. Additional complimentary offerings include delicious smoothies from Sil’s, as well as items from the Piña Taco Truck and Clean Cruisine Food Truck.

Shopping from local small businesses — Scents n’ Such (handmade scented candles) and Bolt Babes (permanent jewelry and charm bar).

Various giveaways, including the first 100 registered attendees (who check in) receiving a free water bottle.

To register in advance, visit Rock On To Wellness.

Schedule

What we know:

8:30 a.m. – Check-in begins

9:05 – 9:45 a.m. – Full body workout w/ Orangetheory Fitness

9:45 – 10:05 a.m. – 20-minute break: Shopping & Food Samples

10:15 – 10:45 a.m. – Yoga & Meditation w/ Aurora Health Care

10:45 – 11:15 a.m. – Prize Giveaway, Food Samples, Shopping

That event will take place at Urban Park (just outside Summerfest’s North Gate entrance). There will be free parking in Lots G and M for event attendees who enter the lot by 9:30 a.m. Street parking is available near the North Gate along North Harbor Drive.