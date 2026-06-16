Summerfest 2026: Opening weekend planning guide, what to know

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The Brief Summerfest 2026 starts this week! Plan ahead to make sure you don't miss a beat. Here is everything you need to know about getting there, what to pack, and the experiences you can't miss. Summerfest 2026 will take place across three weekends: June 18-20, June 25-27 and July 2-4.



With Summerfest 2026 kicking off this week, planning ahead is essential to making the most of your time at the grounds.

Whether you're figuring out how to get to the grounds, what to pack, or which headliners to catch, here’s your master plan for the opening weekend of the festival.

Check the bag policy (NEW in 2026)

What we know:

Summerfest has implemented a clear bag policy to speed up entry:

Clear bags only, not exceeding 12" x 12" x 6"

Small non-clear clutches, wallets, or fanny packs allowed if 6" x 9" or smaller

All bags are subject to search

For full details on the bag policy visit Summerfest.com

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Transportation options

Driving to Summerfest

Due to emergency repairs on the Clybourn Street Bridge, Summerfest recommends parking at the following lots:Museum Center Park Lot (745 N. Lincoln Memorial Drive)Lewis Center (616 E. Clybourn Street.)US Bank Structure (716 E. Clybourn Street)

Museum Center Park Lot (745 N. Lincoln Memorial Drive)

Lewis Center (616 E. Clybourn Street.)

US Bank Structure (716 E. Clybourn Street)

Arrive early and utilize the following downtown exits to avoid lakefront congestion:Plankinton AvenueGreenfield Avenue / Lapham BoulevardNational AvenueJackson Street/ Van Buren StreetSt. Paul Avenue/James Lovell Street

Plankinton Avenue

Greenfield Avenue / Lapham Boulevard

National Avenue

Jackson Street/ Van Buren Street

St. Paul Avenue/James Lovell Street

Pre-purchase parking for Summerfest lots online prior to your arrival at Summerfest.com

Take Transit

Take one of the three special Summerfest shuttles provided by Milwaukee County Transit System with direct access to Summerfest from the following Park & Ride lots - College Avenue, Brown Deer, and Hales Corners . All shuttles are cashless ($18 round trip), and parking at all Park & Ride lots is FREE and available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The CONNECT 1 BRT line offers fast, frequent rides to downtown Milwaukee within walking distance of the festival’s North Gate, offering frequent service every 10 minutes on Saturdays.

Several MCTS local routes are within walking distance of Summerfest, regular route fare is $2.75 for riders ages 12 and up.

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Ride on The Hop

Getting to Summerfest is easy with The Hop streetcar—and it’s completely FREE.

Runs daily and stops just steps from the Summerfest North Gate at the Couture Transit Center

Fans are encouraged to park at these nearby lots to ride The Hop to the lakefront:777 N Milwaukee Street721 N Broadway Street840 N Broadway Street

777 N Milwaukee Street

721 N Broadway Street

840 N Broadway Street

The Hop Festival (F) Line offers increased frequency during all nine days of Summerfest.

Rideshare, Bar Shuttles, Rideshare

Dedicated rideshare drop-off and pick-up zone is located outside the North Gate, steps from the festival entrance

Many Milwaukee bars and restaurants offer free or low-cost shuttles directly to the Summerfest gate - a full list of participating shuttle locations is available at Summerfest.com

Users can rent a scooter and park it at designated locations near the North and Mid Gates.

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Ways to Get in FREE

Thursday, June 18-Saturday, June 20 - the first 15,000 fans who download the Summerfest App can claim a FREE one-day admission ticket to Summerfest for weekend one, courtesy of Pepsi, while supplies last. Limit one ticket per device, valid for one day only from 12:00- 4:00 p.m.

Thursday, June 18 – From 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. – Saz’s Stomp Out Hunger Day with FOX6 Milwaukee – All patrons who arrive between 12:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. and donate three shelf-stable food items will receive one FREE admission ticket, valid for the day and time of the promotion only. Food donations will be accepted at all gates. Limit one ticket per person. Founded in 1976, Saz’s is celebrating 50 years of serving the community by matching the first 1,976 canned goods donated. All donations benefit Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin.

Thursday, June 18 – From 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. – Show Your College Pride Day with OnMilwaukee and CW18 & MY24 – Fans arriving between 12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. wearing a shirt or hat from a participating college or university, or showing a valid high school ID, will receive one FREE admission ticket (valid only during the promotion). Visit the Mid Gate Promotions Booth to claim your ticket, then visit your school inside! Only apparel from the following schools will be accepted: Carroll University, Marquette University, Milwaukee Area Technical College, UW-Milwaukee, and UW-Whitewater High School students who begin their FAFSA before July 4 will receive a FREE General Admission Summerfest Ticket, brought to you by Milwaukee Education Partnership.

High School students who begin their FAFSA before July 4 will receive a FREE General Admission Summerfest Ticket, brought to you by Milwaukee Education Partnership.

Friday, June 19 – From 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. – Redo Cabinets Supports Northcott Neighborhood House Food Drive - The first 2,500 fans who arrive between 12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. and donate three shelf-stable food items will receive one FREE admission ticket courtesy of Redo Cabinets, valid for the day and time of the promotion only. Food donations will be accepted at the mid gate. Limit one ticket per person. All donations benefit Northcott Neighborhood House.

Saturday, June 20 – From 12:00p.m. to 3:00p.m. – Briggs & Stratton United Way Diaper & Wipe Drive – Help United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County provide essential diapers and wipes to families across the community. The first 1,500 patrons who arrive between 12:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. AND donate NEW unopened wipes or diapers with a total minimum value of $10 per person will receive one FREE admission ticket, valid for the day and time of the promotion only. All donations benefit United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County’s Diaper Bank network.

Opening Day fan giveaway

The first 10,000 fans to enter Summerfest on opening day, June 18, will receive a FREE Summerfest hat, courtesy of American Family Insurance.