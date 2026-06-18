Summerfest 2026 opening day; what you need to know

The Brief Summerfest kicks off its 58th anniversary on Thursday, June 18. The event will take place over three consecutive weekends -- June 18-20, June 25-27 and July 2-4. The first 10,000 fans to enter Summerfest on opening day, June 18, will receive a FREE Summerfest hat, courtesy of American Family Insurance.



The Big Gig is here! Summerfest kicks off its 58th anniversary on Thursday, June 18. The event will take place over three consecutive weekends -- June 18-20, June 25-27 and July 2-4.

Get into Summerfest free

What you can do:

Saz’s Stomp Out Hunger Day with FOX6 Milwaukee: Bring three cans of shelf-stable food items to the Summerfest gates on Thursday, June 18 and receive one (1) free admission ticket to get into Summerfest from noon to 3 p.m. that day. All donations will benefit Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin.

Show Your College Pride Day: Fans arriving on June 18 between 12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. wearing a shirt or hat from a participating college or university, or showing a valid high school ID, will receive one FREE admission ticket (valid only during the promotion).

Related article

Opening Day fan giveaway

What you can do:

The first 10,000 fans to enter Summerfest on opening day, June 18, will receive a FREE Summerfest hat, courtesy of American Family Insurance.

New bag policy

What we know:

Summerfest has implemented a clear bag policy to speed up entry:

Clear bags only, not exceeding 12" x 12" x 6"

Small non-clear clutches, wallets, or fanny packs allowed if 6" x 9" or smaller

All bags are subject to search

Related article

Juneteenth Celebration

What we know:

Celebrate Juneteenth at Summerfest! Join Northcott Neighborhood House and Summerfest for a lineup of community experiences from June 18 through June 20.

During the festival’s official opening ceremony on June 18 at 6 p.m., Summerfest will recognize the recipients of Northcott Neighborhood House’s Juneteenth scholarship pageant.

Milwaukee’s traditional Juneteenth Day parade and festival will take place along Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive on June 19, celebrating its 55th Anniversary in 2026.

Summerfest also welcomes the return of "A Taste of Juneteenth" on Saturday, June 20, from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Held at the Potawatomi Founder’s Club, this ticketed event features a diverse lineup of local food vendors.

Related article

Transportation options

Dig deeper:

Visit Summerfest.com for the Get Around Guide which includes detailed maps and transportation information.

Driving to Summerfest

Due to emergency repairs on the Clybourn Street Bridge, Summerfest recommends parking at the following lots:Museum Center Park Lot (745 N. Lincoln Memorial Drive)Lewis Center (616 E. Clybourn Street.)US Bank Structure (716 E. Clybourn Street)

Museum Center Park Lot (745 N. Lincoln Memorial Drive)

Lewis Center (616 E. Clybourn Street.)

US Bank Structure (716 E. Clybourn Street)

Arrive early and utilize the following downtown exits to avoid lakefront congestion:

Plankinton Avenue Greenfield Avenue / Lapham Boulevard National Avenue Jackson Street/ Van Buren Street St. Paul Avenue/James Lovell Street

Pre-purchase parking for Summerfest lots online prior to your arrival at Summerfest.com

Take Transit

Take one of the three special Summerfest shuttles provided by Milwaukee County Transit System with direct access to Summerfest from the following Park & Ride lots — College Avenue, Brown Deer, and Hales Corners. All shuttles are cashless ($18 round trip), and parking at all Park & Ride lots is FREE and available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The CONNECT 1 BRT line offers fast, frequent rides to downtown Milwaukee within walking distance of the festival’s North Gate, offering frequent service every 10 minutes on Saturdays.

Several MCTS local routes are within walking distance of Summerfest; the regular route fare is $2.75 for riders ages 12 and up.

Ride on The Hop

Getting to Summerfest is easy with The Hop streetcar—and it’s completely FREE.

Runs daily and stops just steps from the Summerfest North Gate at the Couture Transit Center

Fans are encouraged to park at these nearby lots to ride The Hop to the lakefront:777 N Milwaukee Street721 N Broadway Street840 N Broadway Street

777 N Milwaukee Street

721 N Broadway Street

840 N Broadway Street

The Hop Festival (F) Line offers increased frequency during all nine days of Summerfest.

Rideshare, Bar Shuttles

A dedicated rideshare drop-off and pick-up zone is located outside the North Gate, steps from the festival entrance.

Many Milwaukee bars and restaurants offer free or low-cost shuttles directly to the Summerfest gate — a full list of participating shuttle locations is available at Summerfest.com

Users can rent a scooter and park it at designated locations near the North and Mid-Gates.

Related article