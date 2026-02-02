Summerfest 2026 headliner; Ella Mai at BMO Pavilion on July 2

article

The Brief



Summerfest officials announced Ella Mai will take the stage at the Big Gig on Thursday, July 2.

Ella Mai will headline the BMO Pavilion with Miller Lite.

Ticket information

What we know:

Tickets for reserved seating will go on sale Friday, Feb. 6 at 10 a.m. via Summerfest.com, Ticketmaster.com, or in person at the Summerfest Box Office, and include admission to Summerfest the day of the performance.

Concerts at the BMO Pavilion during Summerfest will once again offer seating options for all evening headlining performances. Fans will have the choice of reserved seats available for purchase or free general admission seating on a first-come, first-served basis on the day of the show with a Summerfest ticket.

What you can do:

For more information, visit Summerfest.com

Summerfest 2026 will take place across three weekends: June 18-20, June 25-27 and July 2-4, 2026.