Summerfest 2026: Garth Brooks pop up merch pre-sale; what to know

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The Brief Summerfest is giving fans a chance to pre-purchase Garth Brooks merchandise before his big debut. The pre-sale kicks off on Sunday, June 14, outside the Summerfest South Gate near the Box Office. Summerfest 2026 will take place across three weekends: June 18-20, June 25-27 and July 2-4.



Summerfest is giving fans a special chance to pre-purchase Garth Brooks merchandise before his big debut.

The Garth Brooks pop-up merchandise pre-sale opens to the public ahead of his June 16 and 17 shows, officially kicking off Summerfest 2026.

Starting Sunday, June 14, fans can pick up their gear outside the Summerfest South Gate near the Box Office. Street parking is available nearby for easy access.

Exclusive Garth Brooks merchandise

Branded T-Shirts

Crewneck and Hooded Sweatshirts

Ladies Stadium Jersey

Koozies, and more

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Dates and times

Sunday, June 14: 12 –6:00 p.m.

Monday, June 15: 3–8:00 p.m.

Tuesday, June 16: 2–7:00 p.m.

Wednesday, June 17: - 2–7:00 p.m.

Location

Outside the Summerfest South Gate/near the Box Office, 639 E. Summerfest Place, Milwaukee.

Summerfest 2026 will take place across three weekends: June 18-20, June 25-27 and July 2-4.