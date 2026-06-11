Summerfest 2026: Garth Brooks pop up merch pre-sale; what to know
MILWAUKEE - Summerfest is giving fans a special chance to pre-purchase Garth Brooks merchandise before his big debut.
The Garth Brooks pop-up merchandise pre-sale opens to the public ahead of his June 16 and 17 shows, officially kicking off Summerfest 2026.
Starting Sunday, June 14, fans can pick up their gear outside the Summerfest South Gate near the Box Office. Street parking is available nearby for easy access.
Exclusive Garth Brooks merchandise
- Branded T-Shirts
- Crewneck and Hooded Sweatshirts
- Ladies Stadium Jersey
- Koozies, and more
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
Dates and times
- Sunday, June 14: 12 –6:00 p.m.
- Monday, June 15: 3–8:00 p.m.
- Tuesday, June 16: 2–7:00 p.m.
- Wednesday, June 17: - 2–7:00 p.m.
Location
Outside the Summerfest South Gate/near the Box Office, 639 E. Summerfest Place, Milwaukee.
Summerfest 2026 will take place across three weekends: June 18-20, June 25-27 and July 2-4.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by Summerfest.