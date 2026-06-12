Summerfest 2026: Food and beverage lineup; more than 100 new items

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The Brief Summerfest is showcasing an exciting food and beverage lineup this year, featuring more than 100 new items. Whether you're hitting the daily Happy Hour or relaxing at the lakefront Dockside Bar, festivalgoers can enjoy a massive new food and drink lineup all three weekends. Summerfest 2026 will take place across three weekends: June 18-20, June 25-27 and July 2-4.



This year’s Summerfest features an expanded culinary experience, introducing more than 100 new food and drink options to its lineup.

From Cocktails & Confections' sweet sips to The Wisconsin Table's supper club classics, this festival has a flavor for everyone.

Summerfest 2026 will take place across three weekends: June 18-20, June 25-27 and July 2-4.

New food & beverage experiences

Cocktails & Confections – a sweet spot for specialty cocktails, spiked shakes, snacks, and candy, including Sweet Dreams, Key Lime Colada, Blue Hawaiian Mocktail

DRIPS by Pepsi – explore bold, refreshing, and indulgent sips crafted with iconic PepsiCo® favorites, including Starry Dragon Fruit Blast, Cotton Candy Lemonade, Dew Berry Deep, and others

Discourse Coffee Workshop – a local café serving espresso, and crafted lattes, including Channel Orange Craft Latte, Carnivale Craft Latte, Match(a) Maker Latte

Jimmy Ward’s Grill – a family-friendly stop featuring Chicken Tenders, Grilled Cheese Sandwich, BBQ Pulled Chicken and Pork Sandwiches, Pickle Bombs, BBQ Cheese Fries, Cheese Fries, Ward’s Cheese Steak Sandwich, Bacon Wrapped Prime Rib Bites, Big Bear Burger, Boss Hog Burger, Big Jim Burger, Cheeseburger

Montacos Taqueria - south-of-the-border-inspired menu blending classics with creative twists like Birria Egg Rolls and refreshing non-alcoholic Mangonadas, and Walking Taco, Quesadilla, Tacos, Homemade Nachos, Mini Churros, and Non-Alcoholic Mango Slushy

The Wisconsin Table – a new location with iconic Wisconsin Supper Club fare, including the traditional Fish Fry and Mini Cream Puffs, plus, a Loaded Bloody Mary Burger, Wisconsin Pretzel Charcuterie, Hot Ham and Rolls, Pretzel Bites, Bacon Cheese Fries, Boneless Wings, Brandy Old Fashioned, Bloody Mary, and shakes including Grasshopper, and Brandy Alexander

Wild Dog – a fun mix of both classic hot dogs and inventive options like Elote Style Dogs, plus, Original or Foot Long Hot Dog, Chili Cheese Short or Foot-Long Dog, Chicago Dog, Italian Stallion, Fried Pickles, Cheese Curds, Chili Cheese Fries.

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New Foods

Angelo’s Pizza – Half Order Sicilian Cheesy Garlic Breadsticks

Beats & Eats – S’Mores Churro Fries

Cedar Crest Ice Cream – S’mores Sundae, One & Only Sundae

Cousins Subs – Supper Club Steak, Mini Crispy Chicken Wrap, Cold Fashioned Slushie Mocktail, Peanut butter Crispy, Slushies – Blue Raspberry, Bomb Pop, Strawberry

Famous Dave’s Bar-B-Que – Dirty Rice Bowl, Deep Fried Ranch Bites, Queso Beef Barbacoa Fries

Fazio’s Kettle Corn – Caramel Kettle Corn

Fazio’s Popping Bubbles –- Pretty In Pink Frozen Bubbles, Summer Sunrise Refresher, Caramel Drip Frappe, Dirty Sodas – Cherry Bomb, Twilight Fizz, Shirley Temple, Bomb Pop, Shark Attack, Cozy Campfire, Butter Beer

Ian’s Pizza – Breadsticks (single, 2-pack or 4-pack)

Jamba – PB Banana Protein, Greens and Ginger, Acai Super Antioxidant, Ginger Shot

Los Mariachis – Tostada Plate

Mac-A-Do’s – Chili Dog Mac

Milwaukee Pretzel Company – Hot Honey Cream Cheese Dip, Cookies & Cream Dip

Pete’s Pops – Orange Dreamsicle, Watermelon Tajin

Pina Cocina & Cantina – Chicken Taquitos in a Cup

Pizza Man – Bianca Pizza, BBQ Chicken Pizza, Arancini, Italian Beef Eggrolls, Garlic Butter Knots

Robby’s Roasted Corn – Corn Ribs

Saz’s Express Miller Lite Oasis - Jalapeño Mac N Cheese Bites

Saz’s Miller Lite Oasis - Tots on the Street Cheese Curd Tots

Sil’s Smoothies – Razzamatazz Smoothie

Sil’s Mini Donuts and Coffee – Icing at Donut Locations, Vanilla Frappe, Matcha Frappe

Ultimate Confections – Chocolate Strawberry Dubai Ice Cream Cup, Dubai Cheesecake, Frozen Dubai Cheesecake, Dubai Ice Cream Bar, Dubai Chocolate Bar

Wokkin’ Roll – Bang Bang Broccoli

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New Beverages

Bubbl’r Fruit Punch’r

Barmen Bourbon Bloody Derby

Five Trail Whiskey-Rita

Kune’s Hitch & Switch Margarita – a spicy margarita blended with pineapple juice and jalapeño

Kune’s Tailgate Transmission – a mix of blackberry, lemonade, and bourbon

Leinenkugel’s Orange Shandy and Leinenkugel’s High Shore Shandy

Monaco Blue Crush

Monster Blue Hawaiian with vodka, blackberry syrup, and club soda

Monster Blue Hawaiian Mocktail with blackberry syrup and club soda

Naked Life Margarita – a refreshing non-alcoholic option

Poppi Grape, Raspberry Rose, Strawberry Lemonade

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Summerfest Food & Beverage Destinations and Offerings

Corkscrew – two locations offering wines by the glass, double, or carafe, with selections including Cabernet, Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc, Rosé, Pinot Grigio, and Prosecco

Fazio’s Gourmet Popcorn – new location - Lakewalk Area

Happy Thursday Container Bar – enjoy a variety of Happy Thursday products, including Happy Thursday Punch served in a branded pouch

Ian’s Pizza – new location - Miller Lite Oasis

Keg & Cask – experience craft beers and Leinenkugel’s unique mixology beverages such as Pink Lemonade - Summer Shandy and Berry Weiss for a sweet, tart, and fruity refreshment, Vacation IPA -Summer Shandy with Tropical Hazy IPA for a bright citrus and juicy hop experience, Shandy Limeade - Summer Shandy with Lodge Lime for a bright citrus and crisp, slightly acidic experience, and Punch IPA -Berry Weiss with Tropical Hazy IPA for a sweet, tart, fruity, and juicy hop experience. Unique cocktails featured here are Bloody Derby with Barman Bourbon and Fever Tree Bloody Mary mix, and Whiskey-Rita with Five Trail Whiskey and Fever Tree Margarita mix.

Miller Lite Brewhouse - check out the Brewhouse Experience featuring Bars & Recreation, located on the right side of the Miller Lite stage. You can win prizes, including Front Row Passes to the Miller Lite Oasis, by playing bar games or take your picture at the Miller Lite photo op

Pepsi Beverage Station s – visit one of the three areas to enjoy a variety of Pepsi products including a selection of Poppi flavors

Simply Spiked – located in the Briggs & Stratton Big Backyard area, enjoy frozen and traditional Simply Spiked, including Simply BOLD Lemonade

Summerfest Dockside Bar - offers lakeside views of Lake Michigan and the downtown skyline to enjoy while sipping on your favorite beverage! The area features lakeside seating, plenty of shaded and outdoor tables, and fireplaces, adding to the ambiance

Summerfest Happy Hour – join us every day during Summerfest for Happy Hour from 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and enjoy select Molson Coors products for just $6.00.