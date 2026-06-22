Summerfest 2026 artist lineup for June 25-27
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MILWAUKEE - Don’t miss a beat this week – head over to the T-Mobile Stage to catch your favorite artists, indulge in the best local eats, and experience the ultimate summer tradition. FOX6 will be there too with coverage throughout the festival.
Taking the T-Mobile Stage this week:
- June 25 – Tucker Wetmore, Lanie Gardner, Elijah Scott, Old 97’s
- June 26 – Marcus King Band, The Band Loula, Greg Koch & the Koch Marshall Trio
- June 27 – Audrey Nuna, Maris, Soulidified, Lamb
We’ll see you at Summerfest!
The Source: Information in this post was provided by Summerfest.