Summerfest 2026 artist lineup for June 18-20
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MILWAUKEE - Get ready for unforgettable music, incredible food, and non-stop fun! We’re bringing you front-row vibes from the T-Mobile Stage with the hottest artists of the summer. Tune in to FOX6 News for updates and highlights all festival long!
Taking the T-Mobile Stage this week:
- June 18 – Passion Pit, Marlon Funaki, Venus & The Flytraps
- June 19 – Tyrese, Fee$, Emmitt James
- June 20 – Nate Smith, McCoy Moore, Scott Wolverton
We’ll see you at Summerfest!
The Source: Information in this post was provided by Summerfest.