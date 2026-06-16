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Summerfest 2026 artist lineup for June 18-20

By
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Summerfest
Published June 16, 2026 1:09 PM CDT
Published June 16, 2026 1:09 PM CDT
article

MILWAUKEE - Get ready for unforgettable music, incredible food, and non-stop fun! We’re bringing you front-row vibes from the T-Mobile Stage with the hottest artists of the summer. Tune in to FOX6 News for updates and highlights all festival long!

Taking the T-Mobile Stage this week:

  • June 18 – Passion Pit, Marlon Funaki, Venus & The Flytraps
  • June 19 – Tyrese, Fee$, Emmitt James
  • June 20 – Nate Smith, McCoy Moore, Scott Wolverton 

We’ll see you at Summerfest!

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Summerfest 2026: Opening weekend planning guide, what to know
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Summerfest 2026 starts this week! Plan ahead to make sure you don't miss a beat.

The Source: Information in this post was provided by Summerfest.

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