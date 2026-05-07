Summerfest 2026: American Family Insurance House lineup revealed

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The Brief Summerfest has revealed the lineup for the American Family Insurance House. The lineup will feature Passion Pit, Cameron Whitcomb, Grouplove, Soul Asylum, Spin Doctors, Spoon, and others. Summerfest 2026 will take place across three weekends: June 18-20, June 25-27 and July 2-4, 2026.



Summerfest announced on Thursday, May 7 the lineup for the American Family Insurance House, the smallest stage at the festival.

The lineup will feature Passion Pit, Cameron Whitcomb, Grouplove, Soul Asylum, Spin Doctors, Spoon, and others.

Lineup announced

What we know:

The 2026 lineup for the American Family Insurance House During Summerfest:

June 18

Dora Jar - 2:00 p.m.

Passion Pit - 4:00 p.m.

June 19

State Champs - 2:00 p.m.

Evan Honer - 4:00 p.m.

Cameron Whitcomb - 6:00 p.m.

June 20

flipturn - 2:00 p.m.

Weston Estate - 4:00 p.m.

June 25

Walk Off The Earth - 2:00 p.m.

Gabriel Jacoby - 4:00 p.m.

June 26

Grouplove - 2:00 p.m.

David Shaw and Zack Feinberg of The Revivalists - 4:00 p.m.

June 27

PawPaw Rod - 2:00 p.m.

Dylan Schneider - 4:00 p.m.

July 2

Spin Doctors - 4:00 p.m.

July 3

St. Paul & The Broken Bones - 2:00 p.m.

Spoon - 4:00 p.m.

July 4

Soul Asylum - 2:00 p.m.

The Temper Trap - 4:00 p.m.

The American Family Insurance House is located near the Mid Gate.

Sponsorship Renewal

What we know:

Additionally, on Thursday, the Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. and American Family Insurance announced a multi-year partnership extension.

According to a news release, the renewed agreement continues American Family Insurance’s role as the naming rights partner of the American Family Insurance Amphitheater and the first-ever presenting sponsor of Summerfest, which includes support of festival programming, fan experiences, and community impact.

The partnership also continues the popular American Family Insurance House experience.

"We’re proud to continue our partnership with American Family Insurance and grateful for their support in expanding access to music and strengthening community connections," said Sarah Pancheri, President and CEO of Milwaukee World Festival, Inc.

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Summerfest 2026 dates

What we know:

Summerfest 2026 will take place across three weekends: June 18-20, June 25-27 and July 2-4, 2026.