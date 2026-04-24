Summerfest 2026: $30 all-in tickets for select shows on sale Wednesday
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MILWAUKEE - Summerfest is offering a ticket deal for select concerts at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater.
The $30 all-in tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, April 29, while supplies last. There are a limited number of these tickets. Tickets will be available online only at Ticketmaster.com
Concerts
- Don Toliver with special guests SahBabii, Che, SoFayGo, sosocamo, Chase B, and Lelo – June 19
- Carín León – June 20
- The Pussycat Dolls with special guests Lil’ Kim and Mya – June 21
- Cody Johnson with special guest Jessie Murph – June 26
- Alex Warren with special guest Noah Cyrus – July 3
- Jelly Roll with special guests Tyler Hubbard and Three 6 Mafia – July 4
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Admission to Summerfest on the day of the show is also included.
The Source: Summerfest sent FOX6 the information.