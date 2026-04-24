Summerfest 2026: $30 all-in tickets for select shows on sale Wednesday

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The Brief $30 "All-In" tickets for select Summerfest concerts will go on sale on Wednesday, April 29. They will be available online only on Ticketmaster. Day of Summerfest admission is included with the ticket.



Summerfest is offering a ticket deal for select concerts at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater.

The $30 all-in tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, April 29, while supplies last. There are a limited number of these tickets. Tickets will be available online only at Ticketmaster.com

Concerts

Don Toliver with special guests SahBabii, Che, SoFayGo, sosocamo, Chase B, and Lelo – June 19

Carín León – June 20

The Pussycat Dolls with special guests Lil’ Kim and Mya – June 21

Cody Johnson with special guest Jessie Murph – June 26

Alex Warren with special guest Noah Cyrus – July 3

Jelly Roll with special guests Tyler Hubbard and Three 6 Mafia – July 4

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Admission to Summerfest on the day of the show is also included.