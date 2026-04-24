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Summerfest 2026: $30 all-in tickets for select shows on sale Wednesday

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Published  April 24, 2026 10:57am CDT
Summerfest
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

The Brief

    • $30 "All-In" tickets for select Summerfest concerts will go on sale on Wednesday, April 29.
    • They will be available online only on Ticketmaster.
    • Day of Summerfest admission is included with the ticket.

MILWAUKEE - Summerfest is offering a ticket deal for select concerts at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater.

The $30 all-in tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, April 29, while supplies last. There are a limited number of these tickets. Tickets will be available online only at Ticketmaster.com

Concerts

  • Don Toliver with special guests SahBabii, Che, SoFayGo, sosocamo, Chase B, and Lelo – June 19 
  • Carín León – June 20 
  • The Pussycat Dolls with special guests Lil’ Kim and Mya – June 21 
  • Cody Johnson with special guest Jessie Murph – June 26 
  • Alex Warren with special guest Noah Cyrus – July 3 
  • Jelly Roll with special guests Tyler Hubbard and Three 6 Mafia – July 4 

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Admission to Summerfest on the day of the show is also included.

The Source: Summerfest sent FOX6 the information.

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