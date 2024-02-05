Summerfest 2024 headliner; REO Speedwagon on June 28

article

REO Speedwagon will headline the BMO Pavilion with Miller Lite on Friday, June 28.

Tickets for reserved seating will go on sale Friday, Feb. 9 at 10 a.m. via Summerfest.com, Ticketmaster.com, or in person at the Summerfest Box Office, and includes admission to Summerfest the day of the performance.

During Summerfest, concerts at the BMO Pavilion will once again offer seating options for all evening headlining performances, giving fans the choice of reserved seats available for purchase or free general admission seating on a first-come, first-served basis.

Summerfest will take place over three consecutive weekends (Thursday-Saturday) from Noon to midnight, June 20-22, June 27-29, and July 4-6, 2024.

For more information, visit Summerfest.com.