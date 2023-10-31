Summerfest 2024 headliner; Keith Urban on June 29
MILWAUKEE - Keith Urban will headline the American Family Insurance Amphitheater on Saturday, June 29 with special guests NEEDTOBREATHE and Lindsay Ell.
Tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 3 at 10:00 a.m. at Summerfest.com and Ticketmaster.com and in person at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater Box Office. Tickets for Keith Urban include admission to Summerfest the day of the show.
Summerfest will take place over three consecutive weekends (Thursday-Saturday) from Noon to midnight, June 20-22, June 27-29, and July 4-6, 2024.