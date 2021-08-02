Summerfest 2021 daily admission promotions

article

Summerfest announced Monday, Aug. 2 the admission promotions schedule.

Take advantage of these promotions for free or discounted admission on each day of the festival.

Summerfest 2021 Admission Promotions:

Thursday, September 2 • 12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

JOHNSON CONTROLS STOMP OUT HUNGER DAY WITH FOX 6 MILWAUKEE

Two ways to participate. All patrons who arrive between 12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. and donate three (3) healthy non-perishable food items will receive one (1) FREE admission ticket, valid for the day and time of the promotion only. Canned peaches and pears are especially appreciated! Donations will be accepted at all three (3) gates. Alternatively, each individual who visits www.hungertaskforce.org/summerfest between the dates of July 15 and August 15 and donates a minimum of $10 to Hunger Task Force, will receive an offer code for one (1) FREE admission ticket, valid for Thursday, September 2 from 12:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. Offer codes can only be redeemed online at the Summerfest Store. Limit one (1) ticket per person. All donations benefit Hunger Task Force.

Friday, September 3 • 12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. (while supplies last)

NORTHWESTERN MUTUAL MAKE A CHILD SMILE DAY

The first 2,500 patrons who donate new or gently used children’s books with a $10 minimum value will receive one (1) FREE admission ticket, valid for the day and time of the promotion only. Picture books and early readers for children ages birth through ten are preferred. All books collected at the Mid Gate Promotions Booth will be donated to Next Door.

Friday, September 3 • 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. (while supplies last)

DOWNLOAD THE SUMMERFEST APP FUELED BY PEPSI

Don’t miss a beat - there’s no better guide to the lineup, stage schedules, and the entire Summerfest experience! Claim your FREE ticket - 10,000 FREE digital admission tickets are being offered when you download the Summerfest App (coming soon). Tickets are valid from 12:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m., September 3 only. Limit one (1) per device.

Saturday, September 4 • 12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

LOU MALNATI’S CHILDREN’S FEST DAY WITH TMJ4

For Lou Malnati’s, it’s about more than making great pizza – it’s about giving back to our community and truly serving as your family’s local pizzeria. That’s why Lou’s is proud to support Summerfest’s mission to host an affordable and accessible community festival through Lou Malnati’s Children’s Fest Day! Made possible through the support of Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria, ALL patrons arriving between 12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 4th, will be admitted for FREE! Spend a fun-filled day with the family enjoying Children’s Fest activities, including the Lou Malnati’s Map of Fun and the Family Ticket Package drawing. Select food vendors will offer discounts on food and beverage items.

Thursday, September 9 • 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

THROWBACK THURSDAY PRESENTED BY PICK ‘N SAVE

Enjoy a collection of music through the decades from artists including Everclear, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Third World, and more. From 12:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m., all beverages will be 50% off (excluding frozen drinks, specialty coffee drinks, and smoothies). In addition, Pick ‘n Save shoppers can earn four (4) FREE Summerfest tickets for every qualifying $50 spent at Pick ‘n Save and Metro Market locations using a/your Fresh Perks Card from June 30 - August 10, 2021. The offer is printed at the bottom of the receipt and must be redeemed in person at the Summerfest ticket windows at the entry gates on September 9 from 12:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. Tickets are only valid for the day and time of the promotion. Limit three (3) offers / 12 tickets per transaction.

Friday, September 10 • 12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

BRIGGS & STRATTON MARY LOU’S CLOSET SUPPLY DRIVE

Help support Mary Lou’s Closet, a program providing needed hygiene supplies for youth in area public schools. The first 1,500 patrons who arrive between 12:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. and donate hygiene supplies like deodorant, shampoo, and body wash with a total minimum value of $10 will receive one (1) FREE admission ticket, valid for the day and time of the promotion only. All donations benefit United Way of Greater Milwaukee and Waukesha County’s community schools.

Saturday, September 11 • 12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

SUMMERFEST MILITARY APPRECIATION DAY WITH GENERAC

All active-duty military personnel and veterans, along with up to four (4) family members, who present their Military ID at the designated turnstile at any gate will be admitted for FREE. Please attend the Military Appreciation Ceremony featuring representatives from each branch of the military at 3:15 p.m. at the Generac Power Stage, produced in partnership with the War Memorial Center.

Thursday, September 16 • 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

DIRECT SUPPLY SENIORFEST DAY

All patrons ages 60+ will be admitted for FREE when they present their ID at the designated turnstile at any gate. Admitted seniors will also receive a voucher for $2 off of a food or non-alcoholic beverage purchase over $10. Spend the day enjoying music spanning a range of genres from The Grass Roots, Tower of Power, the Direct Supply Golden Idols, and more. Interact with over 25 senior-focused resource booths near the South Gate.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Friday, September 17 • 12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

SHOW YOUR COLLEGE PRIDE DAY WITH ONMILWAUKEE

All patrons who arrive between 12:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. wearing a shirt or hat representing a participating college or university will receive one (1) FREE admission ticket. Tickets are only valid for the day and time of the promotion. Stop by the Mid Gate Promotions Booth to receive your ticket, then head over to your school’s booth to say hello and show your support! Only shirts or hats from the following colleges or universities will be accepted:

Alverno College

Concordia University

Carroll University

Herzing University

Milwaukee Area Technical College

Milwaukee School of Engineering

University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee

University of Wisconsin-Parkside

Additionally, all students, faculty members, and staff from each participating university/college will receive a code from their respective university/college, valid for admission to Summerfest on September 17, 2021.

New this year: High School Students - Complete your Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) by September 16 to receive a code valid for admission to Summerfest on September 17 (Noon – 5:00 p.m.). FAFSA must be completed at an MPS College Access Center (beginning August 1) or at the Milwaukee Education Partnership space at Summerfest (located near the Mid Gate) by September 16. To find your nearest MPS College Access Center, visit: https://mps.milwaukee.k12.wi.us/en/Programs/College-and-Career-Centers.htm

Saturday, September 18 • 12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

SUMMERFEST FAN APPRECIATION DAY

All patrons arriving between 12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. will be admitted FREE, compliments of Summerfest!

VERSITI DONATE LIFE DRIVE

All patrons who donate blood at a Versiti Blood Center mobile drive between July 6 - August 22, 2021 will receive access to one (1) FREE general admission ticket, while supplies last.

All exchanges, unless otherwise stated, will take place at the Mid Gate Promotions Booth. Visit Summerfest.com for complete details.