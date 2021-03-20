Sugar season: Maple syrup harvest is on at Riveredge

Spring has arrived, and so has this year's maple syrup harvest at Riveredge Nature Center in Saukville.

With 400 trees and over 50 years of experience, staff and volunteers keep the tradition going.

"We accept volunteers of all ages," said Cassie Bauer, family and community program manager at Riveredge. "We love their time and talent. We also put school groups, scout groups, family groups to work and teach them about the science of maple sugaring and the sweet result."

All of the sweet magic happens at the Sugarbush House where the sap is made into syrup. It takes about 43 gallons of sap to make one gallon of syrup. And the nature center sells kits that allow you to collect your own sap at home.

"They’re so tiny. It's really easy to pick up one or two," Bauer said. "It comes with your holder, a bag, and rolled in this bag are instructions and that very important spile that will help you get that sap."

Advertisement

Cassie Bauer

Sugar season ends the first week of April, so to celebrate, the nature center is hosting its annual Pancake Breakfast on April 3.

"There are still spots available. We have different seating times to keep everyone safe and comfortable," she said. "We want students and families to understand a little bit about what nature can provide for us. Besides just great times outdoors and fresh air. Literally, it feeds us and sustains us in more ways than just through our mouths and stomachs."

If you want to grab a spot at the pancake breakfast or just learn more about how to tap your own tree, you can find more information at riveredgenaturecenter.org

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android