Sturtevant 'swatting' incident Friday, no signs of any crime

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The Brief Several law enforcement agencies responded to an alleged shooting and hostage situation in Sturtevant on Friday. No signs of any crime or criminal activity were found in the area. It was later determined to be a false report, or a "swatting" incident.



There was a massive law enforcement response in Sturtevant on Friday, March 27, in response to an alleged shooting and hostage situation, but it was determined to be a false report, or ‘swatting’ incident.

Initial call

What we know:

According to the Racine County Sheriff's Office, at about 11:21 a.m., the Racine County Communications Center got a telephone call from a person claiming there were numerous explosives at a location near 99th and Durand (STH 11) in the Village of Sturtevant.

The caller said there were firearms involved, three people were dead, and that hostages were being held. The dispatcher also reported hearing screaming in the background during the call.

In response, the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, along with several assisting law enforcement and emergency agencies, immediately responded to the area and conducted an extensive search of surrounding businesses.

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No victims were found, and there were no signs of any crime or criminal activity.

Mt. Pleasant Police on scene with the Racine County Sheriff.

Agencies that responded included:

Racine County Sheriff’s Office (including the Racine County SWAT Team)

Mount Pleasant Police Department

Caledonia Police Department

Racine Police Department

Wisconsin State Patrol

Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR)

Kenosha Sheriff’s Office

South Shore Fire Department

Ascension Healthcare System (activated mass-casualty protocols)

Aurora Healthcare System (activated mass-casualty protocols)

It was later determined to be a false report, commonly known as a "swatting" incident.

Armored law enforcement truck driving on Durand Avenue.

"Swatting"

Big picture view:

The Racine County Sheriff’s Office says it takes all reports seriously due to the potential risk to public safety and the significant resources required to respond.

Swatting incidents divert critical emergency resources from real emergencies and place a heavy burden on law enforcement and first responders.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Racine County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Andrew Sparks at andrew.sparks@racinecounty.gov.