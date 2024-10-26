Street racing hit-and-run in Milwaukee, pedestrian seriously injured

article

A person was seriously injured after a hit-and-run in Milwaukee that involved two vehicles racing early Saturday morning, Oct. 26.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 2:33 a.m., two vehicles were racing and one of the vehicles struck a pedestrian who was crossing the street near Ellen and Kinnickinnic.

The 33-year-old pedestrian was taken to a local hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

MPD tips

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7219 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips app.