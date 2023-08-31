Cattle catcher wrangles stray bull on the loose in Chicago suburb

The stray bull that was on the loose for about a week in a Chicago suburb has finally been captured.

The now-infamous roaming bull was first spotted last Friday near the area of Route 62 and Old Sutton Road in Barrington Hills. Then, on Monday, police released photos of the bull that were captured by a resident's security camera.

On Thursday, around 3:30 p.m., the bull was caught in the area where it was first reported missing.

According to the Village of Barrington Hills, the owner of the bull hired cattle catcher Wesley Bush to wrangle the bull, who successfully brought the bull under control.

Stray bull on the loose in Barrington Hills captured | Provided

The village says the bull will be relocated, and that they appreciate everyone's help in finding the bull.

Earlier this week, police answered some common questions the public had been asking about the bull, such as where did it come from. They say it escaped from a resident's property.

Many had asked how much the bull weighs and what the color it is. Police said the bull weighs 1600 pounds and is brown and white.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Stray bull spotted on resident's property in Barrington Hills | Provided

Some asked what the name of the bull is, and police said the owner did not report this information.

The final question was, will the bull make a guest appearance at the Barrington Hills fall festival? The answer is "probably not."