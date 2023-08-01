'Good people left in the world': Strangers rally around 2 boys after no one showed to their birthday party

It was one of the most crushing moments Lacey Meyer experienced for her two young sons: no one showed up to their birthday party.

Meyer, who lives in Defiance, Ohio, said her son Nyklous is turning 6 years old in October while her other son, Kol, turned 4 years old back in March.

She decided to have a joint birthday party in July at a local park.

"The original plan was to have the kids play at the park, have a water balloon fight [and] ice cream present," she told FOX Television Stations.

The party was set to begin at 5 p.m. local time, but at 5:30 p.m., Meyer became a worried that none of the invited guests showed up.

She broke the news to her son.

"It was heartbreaking telling them," she said.

Meyer said her sister then posted on Facebook about the party, and Meyer shared it to on her page.

That was when the community got word and showed up in a big way.

Dozens of strangers and their families showed up to celebrate the little boys, including the town's fire department. Some also brought presents.

Meyer shared pictures of the party, presents as well as a video clip of the boys thanking the community.

"Thank you for everything for my birthday," the boys said in a video message.

Meyer said this year's birthday party would be one her sons won't forget.

"It's their favorite birthday so far," she continued. "My message would be that there are still good people left in the world."

