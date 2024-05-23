Storm damage at WI state parks; DNR issues warning, provides info

article

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is reporting tree damage and downed power lines at many state parks across Wisconsin following Tuesday evening’s storms, especially in south central Wisconsin.

If visiting properties in the coming days, please use caution.

DNR staff will be out assessing damage and clearing downed trees over the next several days.

The DNR says if you see them, please give them space. Visitors should not attempt to remove or clear storm debris from public lands.

If you come across broken or downed trees, downed power lines or other significant storm damage, contact the local property office directly to report your findings.

Do not attempt to cross or climb over downed power lines. Keep your distance and avoid touching conductive materials such as metal or water near the downed line.

Visitors should be aware that some hiking and biking trails may be blocked and temporarily unavailable for use until debris is cleared, including the Badger, Sugar, Military Ridge and Glacial Drumlin state trails, as well as property hiking trails. Campsites may also contain debris following the storm.

If you have a camping reservation and your site is inaccessible, please contact the property office.

The DNR says you should always be prepared for inclement weather when you're outdoors.

Cell phone service may not be available due to the remote location of some properties. Check the weather forecast before you head out, and be aware of any storm watches or warnings. Weather conditions can change quickly, so keep an eye on the sky.

Go indoors: Take shelter in sealed (fully enclosed) structures that will insulate and protect you from the elements.

Parked and closed cars: Similar protection to being indoors, hard-topped vehicles can also provide a safe place during a storm.

Go low: Get to a lower elevation. Lightning is attracted to the tallest points at the highest elevations.

Thick forest: Thick forest canopies serve as a buffer and dissipate the energy from the storm.

You can view current property information and be aware of temporary closures at and around park properties before visiting by checking out the Wisconsin Property Condition Notices webpage.