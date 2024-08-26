Stolen vehicle crashes into bus in Milwaukee; teen arrested

article

A teenager was arrested after crashing a stolen vehicle into a bus in Milwaukee on Monday, Aug. 26.

According to Milwaukee police, at about 7 a.m., a vehicle crashed into a legally-parked bus near 9th and Lincoln.

The vehicle was determined to be a stolen vehicle. The driver of the vehicle, a 17-year-old male, was taken to a local hospital for treatment and was subsequently taken into custody.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.