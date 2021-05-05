Steinhafels furniture donated to foster youth

It is often said there is no place like home, but for youth in the foster care system, having a place that feels like home is easier said than done. One local company is going the extra mile to make it a reality.

At the loading dock of Steinhafels in Waukesha, a small truck was stuffed with furniture.

"Just very excited to give back to the community and support the community that supported us for so many years," said Andrew Steinhafel.

Items for the home were given to young adults in the foster system who are about to have a place of their own, often for the first time.

"We’re donating mattresses, beds, sofas, things like that to really help fill out their first apartments," said Steinhafel.

"It was truly wonderful, especially because at the start, I was going through a very unfortunate time in my life," said Pedro Rivas. "It truly felt like someone was there, and that they actually cared for me and that not a lot of people can say that they have."

Rivas, a former foster youth himself, was on the receiving end of a donation like this four years ago. He said it was life-changing.

"No out of pocket, nothing, totally free, which was totally great because a lot of these things, at that age, starting off with no job and no money – I would have probably been in debt," he said. "You have nothing, and then in the blink of an eye, you have like, not everything, but you have the majority of things to start your life."