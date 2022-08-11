State patrol I-41 chase; Milwaukee crash, 3 arrested

article

Three people were arrested after a high-speed chase on Interstate 41 and a crash in Milwaukee overnight, the Wisconsin State Patrol said Thursday, Aug. 11.

A state trooper spotted a speeding vehicle on southbound I-41 near Freistadt Road just before midnight. The trooper tried to stop the vehicle, but people began tossing things out of a window as it continued south, passing through Germantown.

At one point, officials said, the fleeing vehicles was clocked at 116 mph. The chase was called off. However, the same vehicle later crashed in Milwaukee near Capitol drive.

State patrol said three people got out and ran off, but they were quickly arrested by Milwaukee County sheriff's deputies and Milwaukee police officers.

Returning to the area where items began getting tossed from the window, authorities found bullets on the roadway near Maple Road. In the morning, additional searches – which used a metal detector and drone – found more bullets. No gun was found.