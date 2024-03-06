State of the Union 2024: Here's the guest list

article

President Joe Biden’s 2024 State of the Union audience will include a long list of invited guests, including the parents of a Wall Street Journal reporter who’s been jailed in Russia and a mother who sued the state of Texas for the right to have an abortion.

Biden will address the nation at 9 p.m. Eastern time Thursday. The White House confirmed this week that they had invited Yulia Navalnaya, the widow of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, to attend as a guest of the Bidens, but she won’t be in attendance.

"I can confirm that she was indeed invited to the State of the Union. She is no longer able to attend," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Tuesday.

Here’s what else to know about this year’s State of the Union guest list.

Evan Gershkovich’s parents

The parents of Evan Gershkovich, a Wall Street Journal reporter who has been jailed in Russia on espionage charges since March 2023, have been invited to attend the State of the Union as a guest of House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-Louisiana.

"By hosting Evan's parents, Congress will shine a spotlight on the unjust detention of their son," Johnson said in a statement. "The United States must always stand for freedom of the press around the world, especially in places like Russia, where it is under assault. The Administration must bring Evan home."

Gershkovich and the Journal have denied the espionage allegations, and the U.S. government has declared him to be wrongfully detained. Russian authorities haven’t detailed any evidence to support the charges.

In February, a Russian court ruled that Gershkovich must remain in custody pending trial. That means Gershkovich, 32, will spend at least a year behind bars in Russia after his arrest while on a reporting trip to the Russian city of Yekaterinburg in the Ural Mountains.

In December, the U.S. State Department said that Russia had rejected several proposals for freeing Gershkovich and Paul Whelan, a corporate security executive from Michigan who has been jailed in Russia since his December 2018 arrest on espionage-related charges that both he and the U.S. government dispute.

Johnson’s invitation comes as U.S. aid for Ukraine to fight against Russian invasion faces continued roadblocks in the House that Johnson manages. The Senate passed a $60 billion package that includes funding for Ukraine, but Johnson has not allowed the bill to get a vote in the House.

Mother of alleged MS-13 gang member murder victim

Johnson has also invited Tammy Nobles, whose 20-year-old daughter Kayla Hamilton was killed in her mobile home in 2022, to the State of the Union. He also said he has invited Stefanie Turner, who formed Texas Against Fentanyl after her son Tucker was killed by an illicit Percocet pill.

"President Biden’s open-border catastrophe is undermining the safety of our communities and ripping families apart," Johnson said in a statement to Fox News Digital. "Tammy Nobles and Stefanie Turner are two of the many parents who’ve experienced the devastating effects of the catastrophe at our border, having tragically lost their children to criminal aliens and fentanyl, which is pouring through our borders."

Families of Hamas victims

Johnson, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and other members of Congress are also jointly hosting 17 relatives of Americans killed or held hostage by Hamas in its ongoing war with Israel.

A list from the Families of the American Hostages in Gaza coalition said the attendees include relatives of six hostages still held captive, two released captives and two hostages who were killed.

Kate Cox, mom who sued Texas for an abortion

Kate Cox, a Texas woman who sued her home state for the right to obtain an abortion in December 2023, has been invited to the State of the Union address as a guest of First Lady Jill Biden.

Cox, a 31-year-old mother of two children, said tests confirmed that the baby she was carrying had a condition called trisomy 18, an extra chromosome that made it likely the baby would die in utero or shortly after birth.

Cox was 20 weeks pregnant when she filed the lawsuit. She said in court filings that delivering the baby at full term by cesarean surgery would carry a risk of uterine rupture, which would endanger any future pregnancies.

The Texas Supreme Court denied Cox’s request for an abortion, but by the time the ruling came down she had already traveled out of state to have the procedure.

Texas allows abortion in cases where doctors determine it necessary to save the life of the pregnant woman, but there’s no exception in the Lone Star State for fatal fetal anomalies.

Indiana doctor who performed abortion on 10-year-old

Caitlin Bernard, the Indiana doctor who made headlines for providing a 10-year-old rape victim an abortion after Roe v. Wade was struck down, will be at the State of the Union. She was invited by Rep. Judy Chu, a California Democrat.

Bernard provided abortion services to the 10-year-old girl who was raped and denied an abortion in Ohio.

NYPD officers who brawled with migrants in Times Square

Johnson and two GOP New York representatives are bringing police officers whose brawl with migrants in Times Square caused a political uproar among Republicans who have blamed Biden for loose border security. Rep. Elise Stefanik, another New York Republican, invited a Border Patrol officer who also serves as a union official.

Surveillance footage, recorded Jan. 27 outside a Manhattan homeless shelter, shows several men kicking officers on a sidewalk and trying to pry them off a man police had taken to the ground. Police have arrested seven people in connection with the attack, though prosecutors dropped charges against one person they say may not have been involved.

Nobody was seriously hurt, but the video of officers being pummeled has prompted waves of public outrage. Some of that fury has been directed at prosecutors and the court system after several of those arrested were freed from jail while awaiting trial.

"We’re grateful for their service to the people of NYC in the face of violence and chaos caused by sanctuary city policies," Johnson said on X, formerly Twitter.

The Associated Press and Fox News Digital contributed to this report.