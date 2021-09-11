State, local leaders remember 9/11

As America remembers those lost on September 11, 2001, Wisconsin state and local leaders express their condolences.

Sen. Ron Johnson

"Most of us will never forget where we were, or what we were doing the morning of September 11th, 2001. In that moment, our world changed.

"When I think of September 11th I think of firefighters, first responders, police walking up the stairs into danger to save others. In these tragedies we always seem to see and witness the absolute best of humanity and the American character. That’s the first thing I think of.

"The next thing I think of is 20 years in Afghanistan, keeping the Taliban at bay, keeping terrorists from having a haven where they can plot similar types of terrorist attacks against America. Our men and women of the United States military are the finest among us and we owe them and their families a debt of gratitude for their service. Let us always remember their sacrifice.

"What should give us all hope is the enduring image of firefighters, police officers, and members of our military walking into danger to defend and protect our life and liberty. With citizens like that, we can be confident that a peaceful, prosperous America not only lies in our past, but will also be our future."

Democratic Party of Wisconsin Chair Ben Wikler

"Today, we honor the nearly 3,000 lives that were lost in New York City, at the Pentagon, and in Pennsylvania twenty years ago today. So many people were touched by this unspeakable tragedy -- from losing family, friends, or community members, to the trauma of surviving. We honor the first responders, who, during one of the darkest moments in American history, ran towards the chaos and sacrificed themselves in the name of saving others.

Today also marks the first anniversary of September 11 without American troops in Afghanistan. Our priority must remain protecting the very best of American values -- as we honor those lost on September 11 by reaffirming our commitment to truth, freedom, and democracy."

