State Fair Valentine’s Cream Puff Drive-Thru Feb. 11-14

For the third consecutive year, this State Fair staple returns with a unique twist for one weekend only, February 11–14. These limited release Cream Puffs are filled with the choice of silky strawberry cream or velvety cocoa cream.

Only the strawberry and cocoa flavors will be available in 3-packs and 6-packs during the drive-thru on Feb. 11 – 14.

Original Cream Puffs and combination flavor packs will not be available. Pre-orders for Valentine’s Cream Puffs are strongly recommended to guarantee availability and to save when ordered by Feb. 5.

Pre-orders can be placed at OriginalCreamPuffs.com.