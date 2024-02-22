State Assembly to vote on Prince Act; missing child alert system

A new missing child alert system is on the horizon. The Wisconsin State Assembly on Thursday, Feb. 22, is set to vote on the "Prince Act." The bill aims to address gaps in the current requirements for Amber Alerts.

The legislation was inspired by Prince McCree. No Amber Alert was ever issued for Prince McCree, a missing child who was later found dead in a dumpster. McCree was reported missing on Oct. 25, 2023. His family, along with the Milwakee Police Department, searched for the boy.

Milwaukee police told FOX6 they requested an Amber Alert. However, the state didn't issue it.

State Sen. LaTonya Johnson (D-Milwaukee) lived doors down from Prince and called for changes after the boy's death.

"Obviously, that criteria is too high if we couldn’t put out an Amber Alert for a five-year-old missing child," Johnson said in October.

There are currently three requirements for issuing an Amber Alert:

The child must be 17 or younger

He or she must be in danger of serious harm or death

Police must have "descriptive information about the child, the suspect and/or the suspect vehicle to believe an immediate broadcast alert will help locate the child"

Now, Johnson is sponsoring a bill to allow alerts for missing kids that don’t meet the criteria for an Amber Alert. If this bill becomes law, a Silver Alert would go out for the children, if they are incapable of returning home without assistance, or if the child is under 10.

Right now, the Silver Alert applies only to missing adults with a developmental disability or dementia or who don’t have access to needed medicine.

The bipartisan bill introduced in the Wisconsin Legislature bears McCree’s first name: