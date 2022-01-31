Expand / Collapse search

Stan's 'Share-a-Pair' shoe and sock drive

By FOX6 News Digital Team
MILWAUKEE - The pandemic has been financially tough for a lot of people. Now, there's a way you can help those less fortunate in the Milwaukee area by simply cleaning out your closet. Our friends at Stan's Fit for Your Feet are collecting new or gently-used shoes, tennis shoes, and boots for men, women, and kids. 

Items can be dropped off Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at any of the "Share-A-Pair" collection bins at:

  • Stan’s in Brookfield at The Plaza at 17155 W. Bluemound Road
  • Stan’s in Glendale across from BayShore at 505 W. Silver Spring Drive
  • Stan’s in Greenfield in the Layton Plaza at 7405 W. Layton Avenue
  • New Balance Milwaukee store in Brookfield at 17155 W. Bluemound Road, Suite A
  • New Balance Milwaukee in Greenfield at 7411 W. Layton Ave.
  • The Vionic Store in Brookfield at  The Plaza at 17155 W. Bluemound Road.

Stan’s "Share-A-Pair" Shoe and Sock Drive

Stan’s "Share-A-Pair" Shoe and Sock Drive is taking place through February 28.

