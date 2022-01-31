Stan’s "Share-A-Pair" Shoe and Sock Drive

The pandemic has been financially tough for a lot of people. Now, there's a way you can help those less fortunate in the Milwaukee area by simply cleaning out your closet. Our friends at Stan's Fit for Your Feet are collecting new or gently-used shoes, tennis shoes, and boots for men, women, and kids.

Items can be dropped off Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at any of the "Share-A-Pair" collection bins at:

Stan’s in Brookfield at The Plaza at 17155 W. Bluemound Road

Stan’s in Glendale across from BayShore at 505 W. Silver Spring Drive

Stan’s in Greenfield in the Layton Plaza at 7405 W. Layton Avenue

New Balance Milwaukee store in Brookfield at 17155 W. Bluemound Road, Suite A

New Balance Milwaukee in Greenfield at 7411 W. Layton Ave.

The Vionic Store in Brookfield at The Plaza at 17155 W. Bluemound Road.