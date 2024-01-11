Stabbing on Milwaukee's east side; 1 wounded

article

An investigation is underway after one person was stabbed on Milwaukee's east side Thursday morning, Jan. 11.

It happened around 2 a.m. near Cambridge and Oakland.

Police say the victim, a 30-year-old, sustained stab wounds during an altercation and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips/ or P3 Tips.