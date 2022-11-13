Stabbing near 38th and Lloyd; Milwaukee Woman in critical condition

article

Police are investigating a stabbing near 38th and Lloyd on Saturday, Nov. 12, that left a 30-year-old Milwaukee woman in critical condition.

Police said the incident happened before 11 p.m. The woman was taken to the hospital and treated for severe injuries. Her condition is critical.

38th and Lloyd

Officials said a 33-year-old Milwaukee man is in custody regarding the incident. Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.