St. Patrick's Day fun at Cedar Creek Settlement

Visit The Shops of Cedar Creek Settlement for some St. Patrick's Day fun this weekend. There will be Irish music, gift basket drawing, Cedar Creek Winery wines, new spring items, food sampling and in-store specials during this Luck of the Irish celebration.

The Shops of Cedar Creek Settlement event will take place Sunday, March 19, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

You can find a wide variety of items in the shops, such as unique clothing and accessories, pottery, antiques, and fine art.

Find more information about the stores that will be open or the Irish celebration deals at cedarcreeksettlement.com.

